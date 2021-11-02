Feinstein, Padilla Co-Sponsor Bill to Make Energy Efficient Home Technology More Affordable for California Families, Lower Energy Bills

Washington—Today, Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) joined Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and several of their Senate colleagues in introducing the Clean Energy for All Homes Act, which would help families and homeowners, both in California and across the country, afford solar roof paneling and other renewable energy technology installations to save money on their energy bills.

The legislation would allow taxpayers to receive a full tax refund to offset the costs of installing solar panels and other energy efficient technologies, which would incentivize installations to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate the transition to clean energy.

“Clean energy should be affordable for all, not just those who pay enough taxes to receive the credit. By making the credit for solar panel installation refundable to homeowners, we will make residential solar power more accessible for all Americans and do more to combat climate change,” said Senator Feinstein. “This is especially important in California as we lead efforts to develop a more distributed electricity grid – which is both critical to reduce emissions as well as to limit power shutoffs to prevent wildfires.”

“The impacts of the climate crisis are being felt in California and across the country – we must meet this challenge with the urgency it demands,” said Senator Padilla. “That’s why I’m joining my colleagues in introducing legislation to include a direct-pay option for the renewable energy tax credits that will help millions of Californians install solar panels, grant low- and moderate-income households equitable access to this tax credit, and help us meet President Biden’s goal of a 50 percent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.”

“This bill will make it more affordable for all Americans to install energy efficient technology at home so we can cut pollution and reduce our electric bills,” said Senator Ossoff.

Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

“Making Section 25D refundable unlocks the opportunity for more than 40 million households to realize the benefits of having solar panels at home – including 3.2 million Black households and 3 million Hispanic households,” said Congresswoman Matsui. “I am proud to join my Senate colleagues in leading this effort so we can tackle greenhouse gas emissions from homes and promote energy equity in low- and medium-income communities, all while lowering electricity bills.”

Feinstein and Padilla have been leaders in easing the tax burden on homeowners who make their homes more water and energy efficient. Last month, they lead a group of senators in a letter to Senate leadership urging them to include a direct pay option for residential renewable energy property tax credits into our tax code. Earlier this year, Feinstein and Padilla also introduced legislation to amend federal tax law so that homeowners would not need to pay income tax when they receive rebates from water utilities for water conservation and water runoff management improvements that they have made.

In addition to Feinstein, Padilla and Ossoff, the legislation is also cosponsored by Senators Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

Read the full text of the bill here.

