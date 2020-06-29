Feinstein on June Medical Supreme Court Ruling

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision striking down Louisiana’s restrictive abortion law:

“The Supreme Court today ruled that a Louisiana law restricting women’s access to abortion care is unconstitutional. This was the right decision and a strong reminder that a woman’s right to access abortion free of undue burdens goes back decades.

“The Supreme Court four years ago struck down an identical Texas law in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt. I’m pleased that Justices Breyer, Ginsburg, Kagan, Sotomayor and Chief Justice Roberts respected precedent by striking down the Louisiana law. It’s disappointing the other four justices disregarded precedent and voted to uphold this law. After all, nothing has changed since in the decades since the Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade.

“A woman’s right to access abortion services has been upheld by the Supreme Court dozens of times. I hope this case finally puts an end to these blatantly ideological laws that states have used to restrict a woman’s right to control her own medical decisions.”

###