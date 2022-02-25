Feinstein Statement on Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to U.S. Supreme Court

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court:

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an experienced jurist and an outstanding nominee to the Supreme Court.

“This is a historic nomination. Judge Jackson is the first Black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court and she embodies President Biden’s commitment to ensuring that the federal judiciary is representative of America as a whole.

“Judge Jackson possesses an exceptional legal mind and is extremely well qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. After graduating from Harvard University and Harvard Law School, she clerked for three federal judges, including Justice Breyer, whom she has been nominated to replace.

“She currently serves as a federal appellate judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals and before that spent eight years as a federal district judge on the D.C. District Court. She previously worked in private practice and served as vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Judge Jackson also spent two years as a federal public defender, and if confirmed, she would be the first former federal public defender to serve on the Supreme Court.

“Judge Jackson is also a working mother. She and her husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, a surgeon at Georgetown University Hospital, are the proud parents of two daughters, Talia and Leila.

“As a member of the Judiciary Committee, I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson and discussing her experience and judicial philosophy. Judge Jackson was recently confirmed to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on a bipartisan basis and I expect productive hearings before the committee soon.”

###