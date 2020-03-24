Feinstein: Increase in Coronavirus Cases Signals Need for Continued Vigilance

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the continued spread of the coronavirus:

“The United States reached two tragic and very concerning milestones yesterday: we recorded more than 10,000 new cases of the coronavirus in a single day and we exceeded 500 Americans dying from this disease.

“In just one day, the total number of cases and deaths have risen dramatically both nationwide (+32% cases, +25% deaths) and in California (+21% cases, +18% deaths). These staggering figures show the situation is gravely serious and continues to get worse.

“There is hope, however. Countries that implemented stringent public health measures – most notably social distancing and stay-at-home rules – have been able to significantly reduce the number of new cases.

“The CDC has offered protocols for use in the United States, and many cities and states, including California, have implemented them.

“The bottom line for me is this: It makes no sense to make changes to our safety guidelines unless those changes are based strictly on science. Politics should play no role when more and more people are dying every day.

“Science tells us the only way to halt the spread of this virus is to maintain isolation and social distancing. I strongly encourage all Americans to comply with local, state and federal public health guidelines. I hope the president consults with doctors and other experts before making any changes to federal recommendations.”

