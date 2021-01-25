Feinstein Statement on Confirmation of Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate confirmed Janet Yellen to serve as President Biden’s secretary of the Treasury Department:

“The swift confirmation of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the first woman to head that department, is great news for our country. No one is better prepared to help President Biden steer us out of this financial crisis.

“Secretary Yellen brings with her a wide range of experience. I’ve known her since she was the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. She served on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and became the first woman to chair the Fed.

“She also chaired President Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisors and is a UC-Berkeley professor emeritus and a distinguished fellow at the Brookings Institution.

“More important than her extensive resume, Secretary Yellen has a deep understanding of how the economy affects our communities and businesses. She knows the economy is more than a collection of abstract charts and figures, it reflects the real-world issues facing everyday Americans.

“Secretary Yellen’s confirmation shatters another glass ceiling. In a field dominated by men, it’s refreshing to finally see a woman leading the Treasury Department. I look forward to working with her and President Biden to turn our economy around and help millions of Americans get back to work.”

