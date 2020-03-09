Feinstein Supports California Effort to Make Coronavirus Testing Free for Patients

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after California Governor Gavin Newsom and state health officials directed health insurance companies to eliminate out-of-pocket costs for medically necessary coronavirus testing:

“I’m pleased that California has made testing for the coronavirus available to all Californians when they require it. We know this virus can spread undetected among communities, which makes it that much more important to identify cases as soon as possible. We need to make it as easy as possible for people to get tested for this virus.

“I encourage anyone experiencing fever, coughing, shortness of breath and other symptoms associated with the virus to contact their health care providers and determine if they should be tested. It’s also vital that the administration move as quickly as possible to make sure enough test kits are available to state and local health agencies to test anyone who needs it.

“The federal government should follow California’s lead and ensure that no American experiencing coronavirus symptoms skips testing because they can’t afford it.”

