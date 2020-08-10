Feinstein: President’s Unemployment Plan Unrealistic, Won’t Help Families

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) issued the following statement on the president’s executive memorandum for unemployment insurance:

“I have deep concerns about the president’s plan to take $44 billion from disaster aid programs to create a new federal unemployment benefits program.

“States depend on this money to respond to hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, earthquakes and wildfires. It’s essential and shouldn’t be diverted.

“The president’s plan also raises serious constitutional questions. It ignores Congress’ role in providing funds and creates a whole new program using already appropriated funds.

“The additional $600 per week in expanded unemployment benefits has now expired, making it even more difficult for families to pay their mortgages or rent and put food on the table.

“The president should work with congressional leaders to pass a bill that helps families pay their bills without taking from natural disaster funding.”

###