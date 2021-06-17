Feinstein, Cassidy Celebrate National Seersucker Day

Washington–Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.) today hosted National Seersucker Day. Members of the Senate participating in this year’s celebration included Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.).

“Every summer the Senate recognizes National Seersucker Day, a decades-long tradition. I was happy to again join Senator Cassidy in leading our colleagues in this bipartisan celebration of American culture and Senate history,” said Senator Feinstein.

“Today, we celebrate National Seersucker Day. The seersucker suit is a uniquely American and beloved New Orleans invention,” said Dr. Cassidy. “It’s an honor to continue National Seersucker Day alongside my colleagues including California Senator Dianne Feinstein.”

Former Senator Trent Lott (R-Miss.) brought Seersucker Thursday to Congress in 1996. After the tradition went unobserved in 2012 and 2013, Dr. Cassidy revived National Seersucker Day in the House of Representatives in 2014 and has continued the tradition in the Senate with the help of Senator Feinstein.

