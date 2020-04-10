Feinstein Statement on Saudi Cease-Fire in Yemen

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on Saudi Arabia’s announced cease-fire in their long war in Yemen:

“Saudi Arabia’s announcement of a two-week cease-fire in Yemen is an important and welcome step in bringing conflict in that war-torn country to an end. It is long past time to focus on bringing economic and humanitarian relief to the Yemeni people who have suffered five years of devastation.

“I commend the Saudi government for providing $500 million to the United Nations for humanitarian efforts in Yemen and another $25 million to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Yemen’s health system has been destroyed during the war and significant outside investment will be necessary to confront any emergence of the disease within its borders.

“I urge the Houthis and their backers to abide by the cease-fire and to work with the United Nations on next steps to implement an enduring, comprehensive political solution in Yemen. Now is the time for all sides to come together, end the violence and finally negotiate an end to this war.”

