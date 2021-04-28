Feinstein Statement on Biden Address to Congress

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Biden’s address to Congress:

“President Biden’s address to Congress tonight made it clear that American priorities are back where they need to be: helping families, children and workers improve their lives.

“This was a speech to unify the country around a set of values and principles, and I think the American people will appreciate it. This was a speech that can bring the country and the two parties together – and there is so much we need to do.

“There was no bombast, no rhetoric. It was a presidential speech that was delivered for the American people, with a program to improve people’s lives. It was about families, health care and infrastructure.

“President Biden understands what it means to benefit everyone, not just the well-to-do. It was the right speech at the right time.”

###