Feinstein to CDC: Extend Evictions Moratorium

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend the nationwide evictions moratorium beyond the end of the month.

The full text of the letter is available here and below:

March 23, 2021

The Honorable Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH

Director

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

1600 Clifton Road

Atlanta, GA 30329

Dear Director Walensky:

I write to you today to urge you to extend the evictions moratorium beyond March 31, 2021 to prevent a surge in homelessness in California and across the nation. As you know, the federal evictions moratorium has helped millions of Americans who were at risk of eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic remain in their homes and it is critical to maintain this moratorium through the end of the emergency declaration.

Recent Census Bureau data collected between February 17 and March 1, 2021 indicate that millions of Americans are having difficulty paying rent. An estimated 13.5 million adults living in rental housing – which represents nearly 1 in 5 adult renters – were not caught up on rent. In addition, the survey found that renters of color were more likely to report that their household was not caught up on rent, including 33 percent of Black renters, 20 percent of Latino renters, and 16 percent of Asian renters, compared to 13 percent of white renters.

Congress has provided nearly $50 billion in emergency rental assistance to help alleviate the financial burdens renters are experiencing as a result of the pandemic. However, most states are just beginning the process to disburse these funds, and more time is needed to ensure this assistance reaches those who need it most. Without action to extend the current federal eviction moratorium, the U.S. could see a significant surge in homelessness, and subsequent increases in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

It is imperative that we take every step possible to protect vulnerable Americans for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you for your consideration, and I look forward to hearing from you on this important matter.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

