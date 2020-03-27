Feinstein Highlights New Guidance for Employers, Employees on Paid Sick Leave

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today highlighted the following implementation guidance from the Department of Labor on new paid sick leave provisions included in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act:

“Coronavirus has proven to be highly contagious and easily spread with physical proximity, so it’s vital that anyone who is sick stays at home to avoid infecting others.

“The paid sick leave provisions recently passed by Congress will help ensure that those who are sick can self-isolate without having to worry about their paychecks. The sooner we can halt the advance of this disease, the more lives we’ll save. Workers shouldn’t have to choose between coming to work sick or staying home to stop the spread of disease.”

Guidance for employees (source: Department of Labor)

The paid sick leave provision in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act entitles you to:

Two weeks (up to 80 hours) of paid sick leave at your regular rate of pay if you are unable to work because of a quarantine (ordered by federal, state, or local government or on the advice of a health care provider) or because you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; or

Two weeks (up to 80 hours) of paid sick leave at two-thirds of your regular rate of pay if you are unable to work while caring for someone who has been quarantined, or to care for a child whose school or child care provider is closed for reasons related to COVID-19; and

If you have worked for your employer for 30 days or more you may be eligible for up to an additional 10 weeks of paid family and medical leave at two-thirds your regular rate of pay if you must take leave to care for a child whose school or child care provider is closed due to COVID-19.

Guidance for employers (source: Department of Labor)

The paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave provisions described above apply to businesses with fewer than 500 employees.

Covered employers qualify for dollar-for-dollar reimbursement through tax credits for wages paid under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees may qualify for exemption from the requirement to provide leave due to school closings or child care unavailability if the leave requirements would jeopardize the viability of the business.

