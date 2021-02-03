Feinstein Commends Biden on New START Extension

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after Secretary Blinken announced that the United States has agreed to a five-year extension of the New START nuclear arms control agreement with the Russian Federation:

“President Biden’s successful extension of New START will ensure the treaty’s verifiable limits on U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons and delivery systems will remain in place until February 5, 2026, and will help avoid a costly and dangerous nuclear arms race.

“President Biden’s decision to extend New START for the full five years will allow his administration to now focus on building upon that treaty’s success, while pursuing more comprehensive nuclear arms control treaties with Russia and China.

“I’ve long supported nuclear arms control and nonproliferation, and I look forward to partnering with the Biden administration on additional arms control agreements and wherever we have an opportunity to further reduce the threat of nuclear weapons and their use in the world.”

