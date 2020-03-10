Feinstein, Collins Urge Vote on Legislation to Establish Smithsonian Women’s History Museum

Washington —Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) last week sent a letter to Senate leadership, urging them to bring up the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum Act for consideration by the full Senate as soon as possible. The bipartisan bill, introduced by Senators Collins and Feinstein last year, would create an American women’s history museum in our nation’s capital.

“In 2014, Congress created a Congressional Commission to study the potential for an American museum of women’s history in our nation’s capital. This bipartisan Commission unanimously concluded that the United States needs and deserves a women’s history museum that will ‘tell the stories, celebrate the accomplishments, and illuminate American women’s history in ways that will inspire and inform people of all ages and all walks of life,’” Senators Collins and Feinstein wrote. “We ask that the bill be considered by the full Senate as soon as possible so that it may advance this year when we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. We owe it to our future generation to ensure the many accomplishments and diverse experiences of women are recognized as a fundamental part of our nation’s narrative, and we look forward to working with you to ensure this important legislation is enacted.”

In 2016, a Congressional Commission unanimously concluded that America needs a physical national museum dedicated to showcasing the historical experiences and impact of women in this country. Incorporating the recommendations of the bipartisan Commission, Senators Collins and Feinstein’s bill would establish a new Smithsonian Museum for this purpose.

Last month, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved companion legislation introduced by Representatives Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.).

The full letter is available here and below.

Dear Leader McConnell and Leader Schumer:

We are writing to express our strong support for the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum Act (S. 959), and request that the full Senate promptly consider this legislation. This Act would establish a national museum dedicated to American women's history in Washington, D.C.

In 2014, Congress created a Congressional Commission to study the potential for an American museum of women's history in our nation's capital. This bipartisan Commission unanimously concluded that the United States needs and deserves a women's history museum that "will tell the stories, celebrate the accomplishments, and illuminate American women's history in ways that will inspire and inform people of all ages and all walks of life."

Incorporating the Commission's unanimous recommendations, S. 959 would establish a national museum within the Smithsonian Institution and set into motion the processes to identify its location, appoint its leadership, and carry out its construction and operations. Like the legislation that created the National Museum of African American History and Culture, this bill calls for equal shares of federal and private investment for the development and construction of a new museum.

On February 11, 2020, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved its companion bill (H.R. 1980) by a vote of374-37. We ask that the bill be considered by the full Senate as soon as possible so that it may advance this year when we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage.

We owe it to future generations to ensure the many accomplishments and diverse experiences of women are recognized as a fundamental part of our nation's narrative, and we look forward to working with you to ensure this important legislation is enacted. Thank you for considering our request.

