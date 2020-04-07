Coronavirus Response Bill Includes $3.7 Billion for California Transit Authorities

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the federal funds for transportation systems across the country that were included as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which was recently signed into law:

“The coronavirus relief legislation recently passed by Congress includes $3.7 billion in federal funding for transit systems in cities and on Indian reservations throughout California.

“As Californians stay at home to prevent coronavirus transmission, transit systems are suffering massive losses of revenue. But they must continue running to help doctors, nurses, grocery store employees and other essential workers get to their jobs. These funds will help public transportation systems stay open despite low ridership.

“Providing robust public transportation options is a key part of California’s efforts to combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and I stand ready to help support those efforts wherever possible.”

California will receive a total of $3.7 billion in federal funds for transit authorities. A breakdown of cities and Indian reservations receiving funds is available below.

City Transit Funds Awarded Antioch $35,371,186 Arroyo Grande-Grover Beach $4,755,669 Bakersfield $23,796,604 Camarillo $4,048,903 Chico $6,938,634 Concord $161,096,284 Davis $10,308,599 Delano $5,987,583 El Centro-Calexico $10,590,846 Fairfield $7,843,042 Fresno $32,479,792 Gilroy-Morgan Hill $4,556,863 Hanford $8,932,310 Hemet $9,841,873 Indio $16,055,891 Lake Tahoe $5,968,148 Lancaster $47,875,609 Livermore $4,644,967 Lodi $5,532,640 Lompoc $3,810,420 Los Angeles $1,215,978,439 Madera $6,440,671 Manteca $6,830,739 Merced $9,261,967 Mission Viejo $42,599,365 Modesto $15,120,442 Murrieta $14,423,497 Napa $7,855,928 Oxnard $41,148,230 Paso Robles $4,473,987 Petaluma $3,463,064 Porterville $7,503,272 Redding $5,025,333 Riverside $137,566,673 Sacramento $112,136,861 Salinas $15,663,253 San Diego $314,267,559 San Francisco/Oakland $822,593,563 San Jose $196,849,871 San Luis Obispo $7,117,427 Santa Barbara $16,390,496 Santa Clarita $20,865,603 Santa Cruz $13,289,699 Santa Maria $12,320,580 Santa Rosa $20,641,448 Seaside-Monterey $9,277,217 Simi Valley $7,955,434 Stockton $33,734,638 Thousand Oaks $18,272,209 Tracy $7,101,511 Turlock $6,457,633 Vacaville $6,945,509 Vallejo $11,381,346 Victorville $24,756,254 Visalia $17,204,690 Watsonville $7,396,241 Woodland $4,695,805 Yuba City $7,366,125 Yuma $60,951

The following Indian reservations will receive funds for their public transportation systems.

Indian Reservation Transit Funds Awarded Bishop Paiute Tribe $6,999 Blue Lake Rancheria $28,568 Chemehuevi Indian Tribe $32,971 Morongo Band of Mission Indians $17,483 North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians of California $20,078 Quechan Indian Tribe $56,303 Susanville Indian Rancheria $47,013 Tule River Tribe $36,425 Yurok Tribe $80,213

An additional $95 million will go toward transportation programs in rural areas of California.

More information on the federal funding for transportation systems that was included in the CARES Act is available here.

