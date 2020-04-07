Coronavirus Response Bill Includes $3.7 Billion for California Transit Authorities

Press Releases
Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the federal funds for transportation systems across the country that were included as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which was recently signed into law:
“The coronavirus relief legislation recently passed by Congress includes $3.7 billion in federal funding for transit systems in cities and on Indian reservations throughout California.
“As Californians stay at home to prevent coronavirus transmission, transit systems are suffering massive losses of revenue. But they must continue running to help doctors, nurses, grocery store employees and other essential workers get to their jobs. These funds will help public transportation systems stay open despite low ridership.
“Providing robust public transportation options is a key part of California’s efforts to combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and I stand ready to help support those efforts wherever possible.”
California will receive a total of $3.7 billion in federal funds for transit authorities. A breakdown of cities and Indian reservations receiving funds is available below.
|
City
|
Transit Funds Awarded
|
Antioch
|
$35,371,186
|
Arroyo Grande-Grover Beach
|
$4,755,669
|
Bakersfield
|
$23,796,604
|
Camarillo
|
$4,048,903
|
Chico
|
$6,938,634
|
Concord
|
$161,096,284
|
Davis
|
$10,308,599
|
Delano
|
$5,987,583
|
El Centro-Calexico
|
$10,590,846
|
Fairfield
|
$7,843,042
|
Fresno
|
$32,479,792
|
Gilroy-Morgan Hill
|
$4,556,863
|
Hanford
|
$8,932,310
|
Hemet
|
$9,841,873
|
Indio
|
$16,055,891
|
Lake Tahoe
|
$5,968,148
|
Lancaster
|
$47,875,609
|
Livermore
|
$4,644,967
|
Lodi
|
$5,532,640
|
Lompoc
|
$3,810,420
|
Los Angeles
|
$1,215,978,439
|
Madera
|
$6,440,671
|
Manteca
|
$6,830,739
|
Merced
|
$9,261,967
|
Mission Viejo
|
$42,599,365
|
Modesto
|
$15,120,442
|
Murrieta
|
$14,423,497
|
Napa
|
$7,855,928
|
Oxnard
|
$41,148,230
|
Paso Robles
|
$4,473,987
|
Petaluma
|
$3,463,064
|
Porterville
|
$7,503,272
|
Redding
|
$5,025,333
|
Riverside
|
$137,566,673
|
Sacramento
|
$112,136,861
|
Salinas
|
$15,663,253
|
San Diego
|
$314,267,559
|
San Francisco/Oakland
|
$822,593,563
|
San Jose
|
$196,849,871
|
San Luis Obispo
|
$7,117,427
|
Santa Barbara
|
$16,390,496
|
Santa Clarita
|
$20,865,603
|
Santa Cruz
|
$13,289,699
|
Santa Maria
|
$12,320,580
|
Santa Rosa
|
$20,641,448
|
Seaside-Monterey
|
$9,277,217
|
Simi Valley
|
$7,955,434
|
Stockton
|
$33,734,638
|
Thousand Oaks
|
$18,272,209
|
Tracy
|
$7,101,511
|
Turlock
|
$6,457,633
|
Vacaville
|
$6,945,509
|
Vallejo
|
$11,381,346
|
Victorville
|
$24,756,254
|
Visalia
|
$17,204,690
|
Watsonville
|
$7,396,241
|
Woodland
|
$4,695,805
|
Yuba City
|
$7,366,125
|
Yuma
|
$60,951
The following Indian reservations will receive funds for their public transportation systems.
|
Indian Reservation
|
Transit Funds Awarded
|
Bishop Paiute Tribe
|
$6,999
|
Blue Lake Rancheria
|
$28,568
|
Chemehuevi Indian Tribe
|
$32,971
|
Morongo Band of Mission Indians
|
$17,483
|
North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians of California
|
$20,078
|
Quechan Indian Tribe
|
$56,303
|
Susanville Indian Rancheria
|
$47,013
|
Tule River Tribe
|
$36,425
|
Yurok Tribe
|
$80,213
An additional $95 million will go toward transportation programs in rural areas of California.
More information on the federal funding for transportation systems that was included in the CARES Act is available here.