Feinstein, Padilla Support Colorado River Lower Basin Proposal

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Colorado River lower basin states announced a proposal to conserve 3 million acre-feet of water over the next three years:

“We applaud the proposal agreed to by California, Arizona and Nevada and the federal government to conserve 3 million acre-feet of water over the next three years from the Colorado River.

“Southern California’s communities and farmlands depend on the Colorado River. Unfortunately, climate change and a historic drought in the West have reduced the average annual flow of the river and dropped water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell to 25 percent of their capacity.

“The proposal by the lower basin states could help ensure that these reservoirs continue supplying water and hydropower through 2026, while the seven basin states and the Interior Department consider plans to protect Colorado River water supplies over the long-term.

“This proposal shows the commitment that California has to saving the Colorado River system. Our state will continue to work with the upper and lower basin states to maintain this critical source of water.”

