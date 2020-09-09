Feinstein to Air Force, Lockheed Martin: Expedite Transfer of Firefighting C-130s to California

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today sent letters to the secretary of the Air Force and the president and CEO of the Lockheed Martin Corporation asking them to work together to resolve any delays in modifying and transferring seven C-130 air tankers that will be used to fight wildfires in California. The transfer of the C-130s to California was authorized by Congress in 2018.

“My staff has learned that there will be at least a six-month delay in the delivery schedule because of contracting issues. This is especially troubling, since wildfires have already burned a record 2.2 million acres so far this year, and we have only just entered our traditional Fall fire season,” wrote Feinstein.

“California needs these additional C-130 aircraft as soon as possible, and I ask that you do everything possible to ensure that there are no further delays.”

Both letters are identical. Full text of the letter to Secretary Barrett is available here and below.

September 9, 2020

The Honorable Barbara M. Barrett

Secretary of the Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon

Washington, DC 20330

Dear Secretary Barrett,

Given the devastating wildfires currently facing California, I write to ask that the Air Force do everything possible to resolve any delays in modifying and transferring the seven C-130 air tankers for fighting wildfires in California.

The John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 (Public Law 115-232) authorized the modification and transfer of seven HC­l 30H aircraft to the State of California for firefighting purposes. Air assets are a crucial part of California's firefighting capabilities, vital to both preventing the spread of fires early on and containing major fires that have grown out of control.

My staff has learned that there will be at least a six-month delay in the delivery schedule because of contracting issues. This is especially troubling, since wildfires have already burned a record 2.2 million acres so far this year, and we have only just entered our traditional Fall fire season.

California needs these additional C-130 aircraft as soon as possible, and I ask that you do everything possible to ensure that there are no further delays.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

###