Feinstein on Confirmation of Daniel Calabretta to California’s Eastern District Court

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate voted to confirm Judge Daniel Calabretta to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California:

“Judge Calabretta will make an excellent addition to California’s federal bench, and I’m pleased the Senate voted to confirm him.

“He has had a lengthy and impressive legal career. He currently serves on the Sacramento Superior Court. Prior to joining the state court, he worked for a private firm in San Francisco, was a deputy state attorney general and served as Governor Brown’s deputy legal affairs secretary. He was also a law clerk on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and for Supreme Court Justice Stevens.

“This is an historic confirmation. Judge Calabretta will be the first openly LGBTQ judge to serve on the Eastern District, highlighting President Biden’s commitment to greater diversity on the federal courts. But more importantly, he is an extremely well-qualified jurist with an exceptional legal mind.

“Throughout his career, Judge Calabretta has demonstrated a dedication to public service and equal justice under the law. That commitment to justice will serve him well on the district court.”

