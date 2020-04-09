Feinstein: California Must Continue Following Public Safety Guidelines to Limit Virus Spread

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on steps being taken in California to limit the spread of the coronavirus:

“While California is seeing between 1,000 and 1,500 new coronavirus cases each day, the state’s stay-at-home and social distancing orders appear to be slowing its progression. These are the methods that experts agree give us the best chance to control this virus and limit exposure, and they’re a key reason California has only about one-tenth as many cases as New York.

“The Bay Area’s March 17 shelter-in-place order came early, and it was soon followed by a statewide order. Officials including LA Mayor Garcetti, San Francisco Mayor Breed and county health officers are doing their best to prepare residents for extensive lockdowns. And Governor Newsom has taken strong steps to prepare the state for a surge in cases, securing equipment and helping cities and counties get more resources.

“But we have to remain vigilant and continue to follow public safety guidelines. The CDC has now recommended wearing masks whenever we leave home, not only to protect ourselves but to protect others. And while staying at home can be frustrating, now is not the time to return to old habits and put others at risk.

“Dozens of Californians are dying every day from this virus, and it’s likely that number will get worse. All of us have to do our part to flatten the curve of this virus’s progression. Together we will get through this.”

California new cases and deaths over the 10 days:

April 8: 1,092 new cases 65 deaths

April 7: 1,529 new cases 31 deaths

April 6: 898 new cases 24 deaths

April 5: 1,412 new cases 43 deaths

April 4: 1,325 new cases 39 deaths

April 3: 1,510 new cases 34 deaths

April 2: 1,036 new cases 32 deaths

April 1: 673 new cases 18 deaths

March 31: 1,035 new cases 20 deaths

March 30: 739 new cases 10 deaths

###