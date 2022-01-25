Feinstein Statement on Air Force Decision to Base Aerial Refueling Unit at March AFB

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today applauded the Air Force’s decision that March Air Force Base in Riverside County is the Air Force’s preferred location to base 12 KC-46 aerial tankers.

Once the environmental impact analysis is completed later this year, the decision will become final. March is expected to begin operating the new aircraft in 2025 and the unit will be fully operational by 2027.

Once fully operational, the KC-46 unit will be made up of more than 700 military and civilian personnel, up from the current 500 individuals who support the base’s KC-135 unit. March Air Force Base is a critical part of the local economy; according to studies, March contributes more than $500 million to surrounding counties.

“I’m delighted that the Air Force has chosen March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County as its preferred location to base 12 KC-46 air refueling tankers. This is an incredibly important decision for March and for Riverside County.

“March Air Reserve Base is currently home to 12 KC-135 tankers that are set to be phased out in the coming years. Ensuring that March will be home to this aerial refueling unit is very good news for the local community as it signals a long-term commitment to the base’s future.

“I was pleased to support federal funding to make runway and taxiway improvements necessary for securing this decision. I look forward to the continued operations at March Air Force Base for many years to come.”

