Feinstein, Padilla Announce More Than $43 Million for Scientific Research in California

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) announced that seven universities, one nonprofit and one startup in California will be receiving more $43 million in grants from the National Science Foundation (NSF). This funding will support 14 research projects and fellowships to advance academic studies on wide-ranging scientific topics and increase diversity in scientific fields.

“California’s universities and businesses are major hubs for discoveries that will help us better understand and adapt to our ever-changing world,” said Senator Padilla. “These projects will help California remain at the forefront of innovation by furthering scientific advancements and providing more equitable access to fields of science for those who have historically been left out of them.”

“California has long been home to the world’s leading science and technology researchers,” Senator Feinstein said. “I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is awarding grants to California institutions totaling more than $43 million to support cutting-edge research in artificial intelligence, biology and much more. I look forward to seeing how this funding advances many of these important projects.”

NSF supports research, innovation, and discovery that provides the foundation for economic growth in this country. In FY 2021, NSF awarded more than $1.1 billion to California, with more than $900 million allocated to fundamental research. By advancing the frontiers of science and engineering, our nation can develop the knowledge and cutting-edge technologies needed to address the challenges we face today and will face in the future.

A full list of California projects receiving funding can be found here.

###