Senators Condemn Administration Attempt to Gut ACA

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and a group of senators to introduce a resolution condemning President Trump’s latest attempt to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

The resolution calls on the Department of Justice to defend existing law in court and halt efforts to repeal health care protections for millions – including 133 million Americans with pre-existing conditions – in the middle of a public health emergency.

“All Americans have a right to quality, affordable health care. A pandemic is an especially cruel time to try and take away health care from millions of Americans,” said Feinstein. “The administration has no alternative plan. If its plan succeeds, more than 16 million Californians could be denied coverage or forced to pay more for health insurance because of pre-existing conditions. I’m proud to join my colleagues on a resolution urging the president to reverse course.”

Full text of the resolution is available here.

In addition to Feinstein and Tester. the resolution is also backed by Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Mazie K. Hirono (D- Hawaii), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Tom Carper (D-Conn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Angus King (I.-Maine), Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Bernie Sanders I-Vt.), Cory Booker(D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

###