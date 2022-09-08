Feinstein Statement on Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II:

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a leader admired by millions, a beacon of stability and civility within the U.K. and around the world. I came to admire her as truly a great person.

“During her 70-year reign, the queen dedicated herself to public service and improving the world. She supported hundreds of charities at home and abroad and traveled the world as an ambassador of her country.

“I remember well her visit to San Francisco in 1983 when I was mayor. I spent time with the queen at the Davies Symphony Hall and found her to be gracious and kind, a wonderful representative of her nation.

“Queen Elizabeth will be fondly remembered and missed by many, and my thoughts are with her family and the people of the U.K.”

