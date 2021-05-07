Feinstein Applauds Biden Administration Rule Banning Ghost Guns

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on the Department of Justice’s proposed rule to ban untraceable ghost guns:

“The Biden administration is taking action to ban untraceable ghost guns. This commonsense rule will save lives by preventing unmarked guns from flooding our streets.

“Ghost guns are built from kits or by using 3-D printers. Since the guns come unassembled, they currently aren’t required to have a serial number. This makes them a popular choice for criminals.

“The proposed rule would update the definition of a firearm and close a loophole that allows these guns to be sold without a serial number and often allow buyers to evade a background check.

“For too long, these ghost guns have plagued our streets. I’m glad President Biden is fulfilling his promise to ban these guns and will continue to work with his administration to pass commonsense measures to end the gun violence epidemic.”

