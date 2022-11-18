Feinstein: San Francisco Perfect Choice to Host APEC Leaders Meeting

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Biden administration announced that San Francisco will host the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Meeting:

“I’m delighted that San Francisco was chosen to host the 2023 APEC Leaders Meeting and congratulate the city on its successful bid. California has long been an economic and cultural bridge between the United States and Asia, making our city the perfect choice to welcome heads of state and other world leaders.

“From combating climate change and promoting sustainability to encouraging greater economic freedom and cooperation, California is leading the way on many of the issues that will be the focus of the summit.

“Along with Senator Padilla, I encouraged the Biden administration to select San Francisco as the host of the 2023 meeting. Our state, particularly San Francisco, embodies President Biden’s recognition that this century will be defined by the Asian-Pacific region.

“I appreciate the Biden administration’s selection of San Francisco and look forward to working with city, state and federal officials to help ensure that it will be a success.”

