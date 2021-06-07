Feinstein, Cassidy Announce June 17 as National Seersucker Day

Washington–Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.), announced National Seersucker Day will be held this year on Thursday, June 17.

“Every summer the Senate recognizes National Seersucker Day, a decades-long tradition. I’m happy to once again join Senator Cassidy in leading our colleagues in this bipartisan celebration of American culture and Senate history,” said Senator Dianne Feinstein.

“Proud to share the unique, American tradition of seersucker, a New Orleans invention and fun summer staple,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I encourage all to participate in the celebration of National Seersucker Day and look forward to continuing this tradition alongside my colleague Senator Feinstein.”

Former U.S. Senator Trent Lott (R-Miss.) brought Seersucker Thursday to Congress in 1996. After the tradition went unobserved in 2012 and 2013, Senator Feinstein and Dr. Cassidy revived National Seersucker Day in 2014.

###