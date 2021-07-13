Feinstein Encourages All Eligible Californians to Get Vaccinated

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the need for all eligible Californians to be vaccinated against COVID-19:

“The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in California involve unvaccinated Californians. In fact, the case rate for unvaccinated individuals in California is eight times higher than it is for vaccinated individuals.

“By contrast, those who have received a vaccination are largely protected. Given that, we must do everything possible to address the hesitance among some Californians to get the shot.

“California is starting to experience a significant increase in the number of cases, driven primarily by unvaccinated individuals. According to the latest numbers, there were 2,510 daily new cases reported in our state – a 130 percent increase compared to two weeks ago.

“This is similar to the trend that we’re seeing nationally, where COVID-19 cases are increasing in pockets of the country with low vaccination rates. More than 99 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in this country are now among unvaccinated individuals, which shows nearly all recent COVID-19 deaths were preventable.

“As the newly dominant Delta variant continues to spread in the United States, the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated. This is also the best way for us all to be able to safely return to normal life. I encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can.”

###