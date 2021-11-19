Feinstein, Padilla Announce $58 Million in California Transportation Grants

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today announced the Department of Transportation has awarded $58 million in grant funding for California transit projects. The funds are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant Program.

The funds will go to the San Francisco County Transportation Authority, the City of Oakland, the Yolo County Transportation District and the California High-Speed Rail Authority Project.

“My thanks to Secretary Buttigieg and the Transportation Department for these grants that will help California continue to modernize our transportation infrastructure,” Feinstein said. “These projects include providing safer, more connected bikeways and walkways in San Francisco; assisting the City of Wasco with creating safer railway infrastructure; and connecting biking and walking paths in Oakland and Yolo County. Promoting cleaner, safer modes of transportation is a key part of improving California’s infrastructure.”

“From day one, I have worked to ensure that we use our infrastructure investments to help reconnect our communities, and I am proud to see federal efforts to do just that,” Senator Padilla said. “From San Francisco to Wasco, this critical funding will help make our roads and bridges safer, help decongest our highways, and allow for more Californians to access our outdoor trails. As we continue to make significant investments in our state and nation’s aging infrastructure, I will continue to advocate for funding that serves our most in-need communities.”

The projects receiving grants include:

California High-Speed Rail Authority - $24 million for the Wasco State Route 46 Grade Separation Project Will expand State Route 46 to a four-lane cross section, and construction of a staging and storage area.



San Francisco County Transportation Authority (SFCTA) - $18 million for the Yerba Buena Island West Side Bridges Seismic Retrofit Project The project will replace seven seismically deficient bridges, reinforce one bridge and narrow exit ramps with a realigned roadway and retaining walls. The project includes foundations for tolling infrastructure, a Class 1 bicycle facility and a transit-only access ramp. This project is the last of three projects designed to improve multi-modal access between Yerba Buena and Treasure Islands and the greater San Francisco/Oakland area.



City of Oakland - $14.5 million for the Reconnecting the Town: Enhancing Oakland’s Civic Hub through Safe, Reliable, and Equitable Active Transportation project Will create safer and more reliable continuous biking, walking and public transportation access to connect to the waterfront and enhance affordable transportation options. Regionally, this project will connect Oaklanders and other commuters to San Francisco via BART, AC Transit BRT, WETA and AMTRAK systems.



Yolo County Transportation District (YCTD) - $1.2 million for the YCTD Bike and Pedestrian Trail Network Planning project Will improve mobility and fill gaps in the YCTD service area’s transportation system, promoting equitable sustainable growth within Yolo County.



###