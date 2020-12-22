Feinstein: Padilla ‘Excellent Choice’ for Senate Appointment

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on Governor Newsom’s decision to appoint California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Senator Kamala Harris’ Senate seat:

“Governor Newsom has made an excellent choice by appointing Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris’ Senate seat. I very much look forward to working closely with Alex and I believe that together we can be a strong team for California’s benefit.

“Alex has a long record of public service at all levels of government. Before his tenure as California’s secretary of state, Alex served eight years in the State Senate and another eight years on the Los Angeles City Council.

“Crucially, Alex is someone who understands the many challenges that Californians are facing, and I believe he is very well-suited to fight for them for years to come. I also believe Alex brings a critically important voice to the Senate as the first Latino senator from California.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Kamala Harris as vice president and look forward to getting to work with Alex as soon as possible.”

###