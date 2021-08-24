Feinstein Applauds Extension of DOD’s FireGuard Program

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today applauded the Department of Defense for extending the FireGuard program, a critical tool that helps detect new wildfires faster and allows firefighters and firefighting agencies to better assess real-time situations so they can protect property and save lives.

“We know that wildfires are becoming more frequent, larger and more dangerous. Therefore it’s absolutely critical that we use every tool at our disposal to better detect emerging fires so they can be extinguished as quickly as possible,” Senator Feinstein said.

“The FireGuard program helps save lives and property using Defense Department resources to quickly detect new wildfires and more accurately track their expansion. Extending FireGuard for 12 months while Congress drafts legislation to permanently extend this program is the right move, and I’m grateful to the Department of Defense for agreeing to do so.”

Senator Feinstein last week helped lead a group of 32 California senators and representatives from California in requesting an extension of this program, which was set to expire on September 30. Their letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is available here.

