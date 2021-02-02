Feinstein on Confirmation of Ali Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate confirmed Ali Mayorkas to serve as President Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security:

“Ali Mayorkas’ diverse background and experience make him immensely qualified to lead the Department of Homeland Security, and I’m glad the Senate confirmed him.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Secretary Mayorkas for quite some time. He served as a U.S. attorney in the Central District of California during the Clinton administration, joined the Obama administration as the director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and later served as deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Few individuals are better suited for the unique security and management challenges this department now faces. He has the expertise to fix our broken immigration system, counter the growing number of cybersecurity threats, combat the rise of domestic terrorism and lead the department’s efforts to help end the coronavirus pandemic.

“More importantly, as the first immigrant to serve as the Secretary of Homeland Security, he will restore the needed compassion and morality that has been sadly missing from the department for too long. Now that he has been confirmed, I’m excited to continue working with Secretary Mayorkas in his new role.”

