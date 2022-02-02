Feinstein Supports President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after President Biden announced he is relaunching the Cancer Moonshot initiative with the goal of reducing the death rate from cancer by 50 percent in the next 25 years:

“I’m thankful that President Biden has reinvigorated the Cancer Moonshot with the goal of cutting the death rate in half within 25 years and eventually eliminating cancer.

“Like President Biden and millions of Americans, this is deeply personal to me. Cancer has touched my family on multiple occasions. I’m hopeful that one day others won’t have to suffer the effects of cancer or know the pain of losing a loved one to it.

“Congress will, no doubt, be a willing partner in providing funds and any legislative authority needed for this effort to succeed. With colleagues on both sides of the aisle, we have worked to raise awareness, ensure health insurance covers no-cost cancer screenings, remove cancer-causing chemicals from everyday items and expand lifesaving research.

“I’m proud to have authored legislation to create and reauthorize the Breast Cancer Research Stamp, which has raised more than $90 million since 1998 to fund breast cancer research.

“But we must do more. Cancer is still the second leading cause of death in the United States, responsible for more than 600,000 deaths per year. However, thanks to the president’s initiative, that number will continue to decrease and we can eventually defeat the more than 100 diseases we refer to as cancer.”

