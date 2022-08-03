Feinstein Welcomes Finland, Sweden Membership in NATO

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement in support of the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO:

“I am proud to support the applications of Finland and Sweden to join the NATO alliance.

“Simply put, Russia’s unprovoked, illegal invasion of Ukraine raised significant security concerns in both nations and led them to seek NATO membership.

“Finland and Sweden have strong militaries and a history of cooperating with NATO. They are vibrant democracies with outstanding human rights records, and our alliance will be stronger with those nations as members.

“NATO must send a message to Russia that wars of aggression will be met with firm resolve.”

