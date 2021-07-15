Feinstein: Congress Must Protect Democracy, Pass Voting Rights Bills

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on the need to pass two key voting rights bills, the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act:

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy. Unfortunately, that sacred right is under attack in many Republican-controlled legislatures around the country. It’s time for Congress to act.

“There have been nearly 400 voter suppression bills introduced in 48 states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, more than 20 of which have become law in 14 states. These laws range from overly strict voter ID requirements to severely limiting mail-in and early voting, all designed to make it harder to vote.

“Republicans are pushing these laws under the guise of election security, but the truth is our election systems are already secure and widespread voter fraud simply doesn’t exist.

“That’s why Congress must pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to ensure all Americans are able to exercise their fundamental right to vote. We must find a path forward on these two bills because the future of our democracy is at stake.”

