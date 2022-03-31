Feinstein Supports President Biden’s Energy Plan

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Biden’s actions to reduce gas prices and promote energy independence:

“President Biden is making the right call by releasing up to 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help consumers. This will help ease the burden Americans are feeling at the pump caused by the ban on Russian oil put in place because of the war in Ukraine.

“I’m also pleased that the president is taking further steps toward energy independence by simultaneously investing in cleaner energy sources. This includes using the Defense Production Act to process lithium, nickel, cobalt and other minerals used by the renewable energy industry.

“These actions will help ensure Americans aren’t held hostage by global events for our energy needs in the coming decades. We need short-term relief and long-term investments, and that’s exactly what the president is doing.”

