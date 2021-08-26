Feinstein Statement on Kabul Terrorist Attacks

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on bombings in Kabul:

“I’m closely monitoring today’s attacks in Kabul. My thoughts are with those who were killed and injured in these horrible terrorist attacks, particularly the brave service members who lost their lives during the evacuation.

“This attack is a tragic reminder that we must continue our counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan. That includes making sure those responsible for today’s attacks are brought to justice.

“I also continue to support doing everything we can to secure the airport for evacuation flights. We absolutely must evacuate every American who wants to leave the country, as well as our allied partners and as many Afghans as we can who worked by our side for the last two decades.

“We have a responsibility to help the many thousands of Afghans who are desperate to leave the country and escape the Taliban. These individuals helped the United States when we asked, were committed to creating a civil society, and we have to help them now that we’re departing Afghanistan.”

###