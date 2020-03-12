Feinstein, Smith Introduce Bill to Protect Quarantined Workers From Being Fired or Punished by Employers Amid Coronavirus

Washington —Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) to introduce legislation prohibiting employers from firing, punishing or otherwise discriminating against a worker who is quarantined or isolated—or who is caring for a family member in quarantine or isolation—amid the coronavirus pandemic.



While President Trump touched on providing financial relief for workers during an address from the Oval Office yesterday evening, the senators believe workers need a clear set of federal rules so Americans are reassured and more likely to follow quarantine or isolation recommendations if they know they’ll still have their jobs and won’t get fired for doing so.

In addition to Feinstein and Smith, the legislation is also supported by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) Chris Van Hollen (D-Va.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).



Text of the bill is available here.

