Feinstein on Lowering Tensions with Iran

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the need to lower tensions with Iran:

“I am pleased to see that both the United States and Iran are looking to avoid further escalation. I don’t believe either nation seeks open conflict.

“Thankfully no lives were lost in Iran’s missile strikes last night. It is critical that those strikes mark an end to the recent series of reprisals. The time has come to stop this now.

“I’m grateful to our men and women overseas who are serving our country with dedication and courage.

“War with Iran and its proxies is not the answer. I urge Iran to accept President Trump’s offer of dialogue and to work with us on shared objectives. This is the time for diplomacy. Anything else doesn’t make sense.”

