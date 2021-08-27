Feinstein Applauds FDA Blocking Sale of Flavored E-Cigarette Products

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement after the Food and Drug Administration blocked the sale of 55,000 flavored e-cigarette products:

“The FDA made the right decision to block the sale of 55,000 flavored e-cigarette products. With flavors like Apple Crumble, Dr. Cola and Cinnamon Toast Cereal, it’s obvious these products are being marketed toward young, first-time users and are driving the youth vaping crisis plaguing our country.

“Youth e-cigarette use is on the rise, bringing with it a higher risk of addiction, serious lung damage and even death. According to the CDC, 3.6 million young Americans used e-cigarettes last year. Of those, 85 percent of high school students and 74 percent of middle school students reported using flavored e-cigarettes.

“It’s clear that targeting e-cigarettes to kids, through flavors and how they are advertised, is contributing to a public health problem. The FDA’s decision attacks the root of the problem and will help protect our youth from nicotine addiction and use of other tobacco products in the future.”

Background:

Senators Feinstein and John Cornyn (R-Texas) authored the Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act , which was signed into law last year.





, which was signed into law last year. The law mandates that e-cigarettes receive the same strong safeguards already in place for traditional cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, including mandatory age verification by online e-cigarette sellers before shipment, properly labeled packages showing they contain e-cigarettes and a second round of age verification upon delivery, including an adult’s signature.





In June, Senators Feinstein and Cornyn called on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to quickly implement provisions of the law requiring the Postal Service to apply the same mailing restrictions to e-cigarette products that are currently in place for traditional cigarettes.





