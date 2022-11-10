Feinstein Supports Voluntary Water Supply Settlement for San Francisco

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement in support of San Francisco and other municipalities joining a proposed voluntary agreement to maintain water supply reliability while restoring salmon and other fish species.

“By joining the proposed voluntary agreement between state and federal agencies and major water districts, San Francisco will help achieve the dual goals of maintaining sufficient water supply for the city while safeguarding fish populations.

“This agreement would provide San Francisco with the flexibility it needs during a multi-year drought to continue providing drinking water to 2.7 million people in the Bay Area.

“Voluntarily reducing water usage and funding habitat improvements is a reasonable compromise that will help bring about a more balanced use of water, and I support this agreement.”

