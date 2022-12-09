Feinstein on Passing of Michael Hardeman

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the passing of San Francisco labor rights leader Michael Hardeman:

“I am saddened to hear that Michael Hardeman has passed away. He was a champion for the working people of San Francisco and a friend to so many. My thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Mike loved all things San Francisco and devoted his life to serving our city and its residents. Starting as a bottler at local breweries, he went on to serve more than 30 years on the San Francisco Labor Council Executive Board and as a delegate to the San Francisco Building and Construction Trades Council.

“Mike served on the Human Rights Commission during my time as mayor of San Francisco, and he also served terms on the Fire Commission, Port Commission and Public Utilities Commission. I greatly appreciate his service during that time and in the many years since.

“I’m so sorry he’s no longer with us. His passion and commitment to helping others will be greatly missed.”

###