Feinstein on Departure of Boeing CEO

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the resignation of Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg:

“The decision by Boeing’s board to replace its CEO is the right one.

“Boeing’s failure to prevent a second deadly crash of its Max 8 aircraft last year, despite knowing of the significant threat of additional crashes, shook the public’s confidence in the company.

“It’s clear Boeing needs to reset its commitment to safety, and hopefully this is a step in that direction.

“The Federal Aviation Administration should take note of this decision and look at ways it can improve. We know the FAA was also aware of problems following the first crash and took no action until after the second tragedy. That’s simply unacceptable.

“The bottom line is that neither airline companies nor their regulators should gamble with lives. It’s time both sides rededicate themselves to a culture of safety.”

###