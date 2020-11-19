Feinstein: As Many As 9 Million May Not Have Claimed Coronavirus Stimulus Payment; Final Deadline Saturday

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on the final deadline for individuals to receive a stimulus payment under the coronavirus CARES Act:

“Individuals who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years are still eligible to receive a direct payment under the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress earlier this year. However, you must move quickly to receive your payment.

“Californians have until Saturday at noon to claim up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child to help them get by during this pandemic. Most Americans are eligible but according to the IRS, up to 9 million Americans who didn’t file a federal income tax return still haven’t registered at the Get My Payment website to receive their payment.

“As families continue to struggle to make ends meet during these tough economic times, I encourage everyone to make sure they’re taking full advantage of all the relief available to them.”

Direct Payment Information :

Individuals have until 3 pm EST/12 pm PST on Saturday, November 21, to claim their payment.

Individuals should have already received a payment automatically if they filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019, or received one of the following benefits:

Social Security retirement, survivors or disability (SSDI) from the Social Security Administration

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) from the Social Security Administration

Railroad Retirement and Survivors from the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board

Veterans disability compensation, pension or survivor benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs

All other individuals must visit the Get My Payment website to claim their payment by the November 21 deadline. For more information, please visit the CFPB’s website.

