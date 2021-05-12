Feinstein Supports Voting Rights, Campaign Finance Bill

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), a member of the Senate Rules Committee, released the following statement on S. 1, the For the People Act, a bill to protect voting rights and strengthen campaign finance laws:

“The Senate Rules Committee last night advanced the For the People Act, a vital bill that strengthens voting rights for all Americans.

“I voted for this bill because it protects the fundamental right to vote and ensures all eligible Americans can easily cast their ballots. The bill also brings much-needed transparency to money in politics.

“The bill would end the undemocratic process of partisan gerrymandering. It follows the lead of states like California that already use a nonpartisan process to prevent one political party from drawing districts for their own political benefit.

“Now that the committee has voted, we need to bring the bill to the floor as quickly as possible. It’s time to pass the For the People Act and restore fairness to our elections.”

