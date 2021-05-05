Feinstein Statement on Peloton Treadmill Recall

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after Peloton reached an agreement with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to recall its Tread+ treadmills:

“I support Peloton’s decision to stop selling and recall its Tread+ treadmills. These popular treadmills pose a serious risk to children and shouldn’t be on the market until the issues can be fully addressed.

“According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been more than 70 reported incidents with Peloton’s treadmills, with 29 injuries to children including broken bones and one death.

“These incidents and Peloton’s initial refusal to issue a recall show why we need to pass the Sunshine in Product Safety Act to strengthen the commission’s ability to warn consumers about dangerous products.

“I’m glad that Peloton has reversed course and is now agreeing to a recall and halt to sales. I hope that Peloton will continue to cooperate with the CPSC investigation and ensure that all of the unsafe treadmills are removed.”

