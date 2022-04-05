Feinstein, Toomey to Biden: Lift U.S. Tariffs on Ukrainian Steel

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Patrick Toomey (R-Pa.) today called on President Biden to lift the 25 percent tariff on steel imports from Ukraine. Ukraine is one of the largest steel producers in the world and exports as much as 80 percent of the steel it produces.

President Trump in 2018 imposed a tariff of 25 percent on steel imports from countries including Ukraine. When the war in Ukraine ends, the senators wrote, the nation’s steel industry will be a key part of its economic recovery, and lifting U.S. tariffs will help speed that effort.

“We respectfully request that you remove the 25 percent U.S. tariff on steel imports from Ukraine to help it eventually stabilize and rebuild its economy,” the senators wrote in a letter to President Biden. “The United States should do everything it can to ensure that the Ukrainian people can effectively rebuild after the war. Lifting the U.S. tariff on steel from Ukraine is a small but meaningful way for the U.S. to signal support for Ukraine and to provide stability and improve the country’s long-term economic outlook.”

Full text of the letter follows and is available here:

April 5, 2022

The President

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C. 20500

Dear Mr. President:

We write in appreciation of the actions you have taken thus far to punish Russia amid its unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, and to help Ukraine counter Russia. However, there is more that must be done. In line with these actions, we respectfully request that you remove the 25 percent U.S. tariff on steel imports from Ukraine to help it eventually stabilize and rebuild its economy.

As you know, in 2018, President Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose a tariff of 25 percent on certain imports of steel from numerous countries, including Ukraine. We believe the costs of these tariffs to U.S. families, manufacturers, and other businesses have outweighed their benefits, and we appreciate the initial steps you have taken with the European Union and Japan to reduce their impact.

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine provides you an opportunity to go farther. Metal production is a cornerstone of the Ukrainian economy. Ukraine is the 13th largest steel producer in the world and 80 percent of the steel the country produces is typically exported. Steel and related sectors comprise nearly 12 percent of Ukraine’s gross domestic product, and the steel industry is a source of employment and income for many Ukrainians. Ukraine is experiencing the destruction of large sections of its residential and productive capacity, which has severely disrupted its ability to export. However, when the war ends and Ukraine’s economy reopens, Ukraine’s steel industry will be an integral part of its economic recovery.

The United States should do everything it can to ensure that the Ukrainian people can effectively rebuild after the war. Lifting the U.S. tariff on steel from Ukraine is a small but meaningful way for the U.S. to signal support for Ukraine and to provide stability and improve the country’s long-term economic outlook. We appreciate your consideration of this request.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

Patrick Toomey

United States Senator

###