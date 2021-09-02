Feinstein: Texas Abortion Law Weakens Women’s Reproductive Rights

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the Texas abortion law:

“The Texas abortion law that went into effect yesterday is an assault on women’s reproductive rights. Similar laws have been struck down as unconstitutional and this one should be too.

“The Texas law bans nearly all abortions because it blocks them after six weeks of pregnancy when many women still aren’t aware that they’re pregnant. This law is so extreme, it doesn’t even make an exception for cases of rape or incest.

“Roe v. Wade has been the law for nearly 50 years and has been upheld in court dozens of times. I remember the days when abortion was illegal and we simply can’t return to those times.

“Every nominee to the Supreme Court since I have been on the Judiciary Committee has highlighted the importance of upholding precedent and labeling Roe v. Wade as precedent.

“If the Supreme Court allows the Texas abortion ban to stand, it will be the end of Roe v. Wade, turning the clock back 50 years for women’s reproductive rights and would threaten other bedrock Supreme Court decisions.”

