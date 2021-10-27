Federal Funding Bills Include $18 Million in Feinstein Requests for Bay Area

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced the Senate versions of the fiscal year 2022 government funding bills include more than $18 million in direct funding for Bay Area projects that the senator requested from the Appropriations Committee.

“Fighting to ensure California gets the funding it deserves is one of my top priorities,” said Senator Feinstein. “The government funding bills recently released by the Senate include more than $18 million in investments for the Bay Area and Northern California.

“I’m proud we were able to get this critical funding included in the Senate bills and will work with colleagues to ensure that California receives its fair share in the final package negotiated with the House.”

The House and Senate Appropriations Committees are expected to begin negotiations soon over a final omnibus bill to fund the government through September 30, 2022. Congress must pass these appropriations bills for the projects to be included. This is the first time since fiscal year 2011 that congressionally directed funding is being included in government funding bills.

Following is a county-by-county breakdown for the Bay Area and Northern California of the projects included in the bills at the request of Senator Feinstein:

Alameda County:

$2 million to replace BART fare gates with new, state-of-the-art swing-gate-style fare gates that will improve maintainability, reduce system downtime and discourage fare evasion.





$1 million for the Emeryville 40 th Street Redesign Project to create bus-only lanes, a two-way bikeway on the north side of the street, bicycle-pedestrian intersection improvements, bus stop improvements including passenger boarding areas and streetscaping with opportunities for green infrastructure.





$500,000 for the Peralta Community College District's cybersecurity program to prepare students for high-demand, high-wage jobs in IT security.





$500,000 for the Alameda Transitional Housing Project to help establish year-round, temporary housing for unsheltered individuals and families until they are offered a safe, permanent housing option.





$250,000 to complete the Covenant House Homeless Youth Services Center in Oakland , adding 30 new beds to the facility.





$316,000 to expand the Alameda Health System's telehealth services by purchasing new computers with video and audio capabilities to ensure every AHS clinic is able to offer video visits.





telehealth services by purchasing new computers with video and audio capabilities to ensure every AHS clinic is able to offer video visits. $200,000 for the Oakland Violence Prevention Program to establish a coordinated crime scene or hospital bedside response, known as a Triangle Incident Response. The funds would be used to hire additional mental health staff to reduce retaliatory violence immediately after a shooting.

Contra Costa County:

$1 million to establish a crisis hub to serve as headquarters for crisis triage staff, mobile crisis teams and a dispatch system to deploy mobile crisis units. It would include behavioral health programs to provide urgent, on-demand, in-person care for mental health, substance abuse and co-occurring crisis.

Marin County:

$1 million for the Hamilton Wetlands Restoration project to restore the adjacent Bel Marin Keys site.

San Francisco County:

$3.6 million for the San Francisco Bay to further protect the shoreline, restore the aquatic ecosystem and increase efficiencies in dredge material used.





$2 million for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Cable Car Renewal Plan for planning and conceptual design to replace aging and obsolete infrastructure and enable the cable cars to continue to operate.





for planning and conceptual design to replace aging and obsolete infrastructure and enable the cable cars to continue to operate. $412,000 for the JVC/UCSF IT job training program for a pilot program to provide skill training and paid work experience for six months and additional support for the next year.

San Mateo County:

$ 555,000 for the East Palo Alto Small Business Incubator to build out space for a small business incubator to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses.





to build out space for a small business incubator to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses. $500,000 to the South San Francisco Economic Mobility Resource Hub for workforce development services provided through JobTrain.

Santa Clara County:

$1.6 million for the South San Francisco Bay Shoreline Project to study ways to reduce coastal flood risk in Palo Alto, Mountain View, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, as well as provide adaptation to sea level rise due to climate change.





to study ways to reduce coastal flood risk in Palo Alto, Mountain View, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, as well as provide adaptation to sea level rise due to climate change. $500,000 for the SOMOS Mayfair Community Center to help build a new 5,100-square-foot community center at the Quetzal Gardens Apartments in East San Jose.

Santa Cruz County:

$525,000 for the Santa Cruz Harbor to maintain safe and navigable depths of the federal channel in the harbor.

Sonoma County:

$1 million to establish the Santa Rosa Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program to respond to calls regarding self-harm, basic medical treatment such as wound cleaning, or provide assistance for individuals who may be disoriented, delusional, or under the influence.





to respond to calls regarding self-harm, basic medical treatment such as wound cleaning, or provide assistance for individuals who may be disoriented, delusional, or under the influence. $1 million to upgrade the Santa Rosa Emergency Operations Center.

