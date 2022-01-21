Army Corps of Engineers to Invest Nearly $173 Million in California Projects

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on the Army Corps of Engineers’ plan to invest nearly $173 million of funding included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on projects in California:

“California is already experiencing the harmful effects of climate change. The Army Corp of Engineers’ spending plan will invest nearly $173 million to improve infrastructure statewide so we’re better prepared for the effects of extreme weather and sea level rise.

“Specifically, these funds will support 55 critical California projects that will improve our water supply, maintain ports and harbors, and increase coastal resiliency.

“The projects include restoring the Los Angeles River and San Francisco Bay shoreline, reducing flooding in the San Joaquin River basin, combating coastal erosion in San Diego County and expanding access to the Port of Long Beach.

“Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Army Corps of Engineers was able to include these vital projects in its spending plan. I look forward to working with the Corps as it decides how to spend the remaining portion of the funds Congress has provided and will work to ensure that all of California’s infrastructure needs are addressed.”

The Army Corps of Engineers’ plan will support the following California priorities:

$30.5 million for the Encinitas-Solana Beach Coastal Storm Damage Reduction Project to reduce coastal erosion and improve public safety.





to reduce coastal erosion and improve public safety. $5.4 million for Army Corps to conduct levee inspections throughout California.





throughout California. $8 million to improve commercial navigation at the Port of Long Beach to allow larger and more ships to pass and help with supply chain backlog.





to allow larger and more ships to pass and help with supply chain backlog. $28 million for the Los Angeles River to restore hundreds of acres of habitat around the river, and expand access to green space and recreation.





to restore hundreds of acres of habitat around the river, and expand access to green space and recreation. $35 million for the San Joaquin River basin to help reduce flood risk to the City of Stockton.





to help reduce flood risk to the City of Stockton. $1.5 million for a Salton Sea feasibility study to facilitate the development of long-term solutions for public health and environmental impacts of the Salton Sea.





to facilitate the development of long-term solutions for public health and environmental impacts of the Salton Sea. $1.7 million to complete a San Francisco Bay Shoreline feasibility study to develop plans to reduce flood risk and restore wetland habitat along the South Bay shoreline.





to develop plans to reduce flood risk and restore wetland habitat along the South Bay shoreline. $4.5 million to provide a reliable potable water supply, helping to preserve existing groundwater resources in Riverside County.

