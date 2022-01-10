Feinstein Applauds Governor Newsom’s Bold Budget to Fight Covid-19, Climate Change

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement in support of Governor Gavin Newsom’s fiscal year 2022 budget proposal:

“Governor Newsom is right to prioritize the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change in his 2022 budget.

“There is an urgent need to increase vaccinations, testing and ensure we have sufficient medical personnel to meet this unprecedented wave caused by the omicron variant.

“On climate change, not only is this the number one environmental threat for the planet, but Californians are already dealing with the impacts from wildfires, drought and extreme heat.

“California has led the fight against climate change for years, and this budget continues that leadership.”

###